New Zealand Prime Minister Calls for a Global Censorship System By Jonathan Turley | 25 Sept 2022 | New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is the latest liberal leader to call for an international alliance to censor speech. Unsatisfied with the unprecedented corporate censorship of social media companies, leaders like Hillary Clinton have turned from private censorship to good old-fashioned state censorship. Speech regulation has become an article of faith on the left. Ardern used her speech this week to the United Nations General Assembly to call for censorship on a global scale. Ardern lashed out at "disinformation" and called for a global coalition to control speech... She defended the need for such global censorship on having to combat those who question climate change and the need to stop "hateful and dangerous rhetoric and ideology."