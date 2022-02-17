New Zealand Threatens to Use Military Against Civilian Anti-Mandate Protesters --"[The] four army vehicles travelled to Wellington from Linton and Waiouru on Wednesday," according to Stuff. | 17 Feb 2022 | The New Zealand Defense Force (NZDF) warned Wednesday it was poised to deploy "Defence Force assets" to Wellington to disband an anti-coronavirus vaccine mandate protest near New Zealand's parliament building after the rally pushed into its ninth consecutive day. "An NZDF spokeswoman said discussions on the possible deployment of Defence Force assets remain ongoing, and no decisions have been made," New Zealand's Stuff news site reported on February 16... The New Zealand Police issued an ultimatum to anti-vaccine mandate protesters gathered outside New Zealand’s parliament building on February 15 warning them to move their motor vehicles -- many of which are blocking roads around the legislative center as part of the demonstration -- or face the towing and seizure of their automobiles. The rally's participants largely ignored this demand by the police force -- which is controlled by New Zealand's federal government -- and continued to gather by the hundreds near the parliament building's grounds on February 16.