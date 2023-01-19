New Zealand Totalitarian Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Announces She Will Resign and Step Down on Sunday | 18 Jan 2023 | After destroying all individual freedoms in her idyllic island country, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Wednesday that she will resign and step down on Sunday... Ardern had proudly declared free speech a "weapon of war" at the United Nations. She told Kiwis not to talk to their neighbors... Ardern insisted her party trailing in the polls the the rival National Party ahead of the upcoming election had nothing to do with her decision to step down.