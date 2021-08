New Zealand woman dies after receiving Pfizer vaccine | 30 Aug 2021 | New Zealand has reported what it believes to be its first death linked to the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. An independent vaccine safety monitoring board said the woman's death was "probably" due to myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle...The official cause of death has not yet been determined. However, the Covid-19 Vaccine Independent Safety Monitoring Board said the myocarditis was "probably due to vaccination".