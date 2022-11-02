Newly declassified letter warns CIA has conducted 'secret' program that collects 'bulk' data on Americans | 11 Feb 2022 | The Central Intelligence Agency has used a "secret" program to collect data on American citizens in "bulk," according to a letter that was partially declassified on Thursday. Two Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee -- Sen. Ron Wyden (Ore.) and Martin Heinrich (N.M.) -- wrote CIA Director William Burns and National Intelligence Director Avril Haines in April 2021 expressing concern over the apparent unlawful data collection on American citizens. The letter was released on Thursday with significant redactions. The data collection is reportedly connected to counterterrorism intelligence, Bloomberg reported, and the program is being operated under Executive Order 12333 [from 1981]. But according to Wyden and Heinrich, the CIA "has secretly conducted its own bulk program" and "has done so entirely outside the statutory framework that Congress and the public believe govern this collection, and without any of the judicial, congressional or even executive branch oversight that comes with FISA collection."