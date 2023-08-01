Newly Discovered Emails in MO and LA Government Lawsuit Reveal Biden Regime Pressured Facebook to Censor Tucker Carlson and Targeted Robert Kennedy, Jr. | 7 Jan 2023 | n May 2022, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and former Missouri Attorney General and current Senator Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit alleging the President of the United States and other senior officials in the Biden Administration violated the First Amendment by directing social-media companies to censor viewpoints that conflict with the government's messaging on Covid-19 and election integrity concerns relating to the 2020 general election... Dr. Tony Fauci, Nina Jankowicz, Vivek Murthy, and Karine Jean Pierre were served subpoenas along with several more Biden officials, the five social media giants as well as NIAID and the CDC in the Missouri and Louisiana lawsuit alleging collusion between the Biden administration and Big Tech in silencing conservative speech. The subpoenas request all communications between government officials and bodies and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. On Friday, January 6, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry released communications between Joe Biden's Director of Digital Strategy, Joe Flaherty, pressuring Facebook to censor Tucker Carlson of FOX News.