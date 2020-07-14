Newsom orders California to shut down indoor activities, all bar operations | 13 July 2020 | California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Monday ordered several indoor activities and all bar operations to shut down across the state as it grapples with growing coronavirus case numbers. The governor announced in a press briefing that restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, family entertainment venues, zoos, museums and card rooms will shut down all indoor operations. Newsom also said that bars must close down entirely. Restaurants will still be permitted to provide service for outdoor dining and take-out.