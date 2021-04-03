Newsom recall effort surpasses 1.9M signatures in California | 03 March 2021 | The petition to recall California's Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has climbed above 1.9 million signatures with two weeks to go until its deadline, proponents announced Wednesday evening. "We have cleared another milestone, and now we are entering the final stretch of this part of the official campaign to remove California Governor Gavin Newsom from power and office," organizer Orrin Heatlie said in a statement. The petition needs just shy of 1.5 million signatures -- but they need to be verified as authentic and the recall movement expects Newsom to challenge many of them in court, so they've continued collecting names.