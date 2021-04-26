Newsom recall officially triggered as verified signature threshold met --The campaign to recall the Calfornia governor collected more than 1.6 million signatures | 26 April 2021 | The effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom has received the necessary number of verified signatures to trigger a recall election later this year. The California Secretary of State said on Monday that the threshold of verified signatures reported by counties, which was set at 1,495,709, had been met. The campaign collected more than 1.6 million verified signatures, according to the secretary of state’s office.