Newsom scrambles with recall effort hovering near signature threshold --Recall approaching required number of signatures needed to force a vote this year | 11 Feb 2021 | California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing pressure from the increasing likelihood of a recall vote, as he makes public appearances across the state. Newsom's opponents need roughly 1.5 million signatures -- 12% of the number of voters in the last gubernatorial election -- by March 17 to make a recall vote a reality. Recall Gavin 2020, the main committee organizing the recall, say they have -- as of Wednesday -- collected more than 1.4 million and plan to collect 2 million to compensate for any invalidated signatures.