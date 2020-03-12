Newsom Threatens Conservative SoCal with New Strict Covid Lockdown Order in Addition to Curfew | 03 Dec 2020 | California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) on Thursday announced a new, strict regional Covid lockdown order that could be taking effect in Southern California within days. Newsom targeted conservative SoCal with the strictest lockdown yet in addition to a 10PM - 5 AM curfew. The new lockdown order will close virtually all indoor businesses, save for approved big box storefronts. Newsom said only schools with a waiver can stay open. Mostly private schools received this waiver. Another stroke of luck for Gavin Newsom since all of his children attend private school.