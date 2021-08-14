Newsom's office crafted law protecting PG&E after company's crimes killed 84 people --Documents reveal how California Gov. Gavin Newsom protected PG&E after the company caused deadly fires and pleaded guilty to the felony killing of 84 people. | 10 Aug 2021 | Three days after Gov. Gavin Newsom celebrated his 2018 election victory, one of his major corporate campaign donors caused a mass killing. The Pacific Gas and Electric Company pleaded guilty in June 2020 to felony involuntary manslaughter for killing 84 Californians in the 2018 Camp Fire. PG&E's officials walked out of court to go back to work on turning a profit, aided by state policies Newsom crafted to help the company. "Just the depth of it, it's shocking," said Steve Bradley, a retired Cal Fire dispatcher whose grandmother was killed by PG&E. "Even when they are held criminally responsible, nobody actually takes that responsibility. So what's to stop them?"