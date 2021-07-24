NFL to fine unvaccinated players $14,650 for any violation of COVID-19 protocol | 24 July 2021 | Unvaccinated NFL players will be subjected to a fine of $14,650 every time they violate COVID-19 procedures. A spotlight was put on the punishment after a report that Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians would fine a player "$14,000 on the spot every time he isn't wearing a mask or is breaking a protocol." "NFL policy," Arians told ESPN in a text message. "League rules." League spokesperson Brian McCarthy confirmed to ESPN that Arians "was correct" in his understanding of the NFL's rule.