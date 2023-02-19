NFL Players Association Urged to Screen for Heart Issues Over Vaccine Side Effects | 16 Feb 2023 | The Health Freedom Defense Fund urged the association in a recent letter to implement screening because the vaccines can cause myocarditis, a form of heart inflammation. Young males are the most at risk. Most NFL players received a COVID-19 vaccine under pressure from teams and the league. "Safety signals illustrate that the near and long-term health outcomes of the COVID-19 vaccines remain uncertain," Leslie Manookian, president and founder of the fund, told DeMaurice Smith, executive director of the players association, in the letter. "A multitude of adverse reactions to these injections, including myocarditis, are wide-ranging and confirmed, and as such, prudence dictates that the NFLPA investigate the extent to which the COVID-19 shots may have resulted in injury, compromised health or death of players," Manookian said.