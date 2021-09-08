NFL Players Segregated by Vaccination Status --Unvaccinated players in the NFL can easily be identified by the special colored bands all players are required to wear to denote their vaccination status | 9 Aug 2021 | The National Football League (NFL) has announced they will enforce strict new COVID vaccination, masking and testing rules this football season due to the availability of experimental COVID-19 vaccines... The unvaccinated players are forced to take separate planes when traveling to games, must isolate and dine apart from their vaccinated teammates and may not go to restaurants when traveling. Unvaccinated players are not permitted to use the team sauna or steam room and will be subject to a mandatory 10-day quarantine should they find themselves in contact with a person who has tested positive for the virus, whether they have symptoms or even test positive themselves...In addition to severely restricting movements of unvaccinated players, the NFL also is attempting to silence them. Unvaccinated players are forbidden to have social, media, marketing or promotion opportunities.