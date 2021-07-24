NFL threatens forfeits for teams with COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated players | 22 July 2021 | With the full launch of training camps for all 32 teams just less than a week away, the NFL is intensifying its efforts to coax players into receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, laying out strict protocols that will penalize teams should a COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated players put the league's schedule in jeopardy. In a memo issued to teams Thursday, the NFL said if a game is unable to be rescheduled during the 18-week regular-season window due to a COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated players, the team experiencing the outbreak will be forced to forfeit the game. That team also would be responsible for covering lost revenue from that game. Meanwhile, neither team's players would receive their weekly game checks.