NFL's Raiders Will Require Fans to Show Vaccination Proof or Get Jab at Entrance | 17 Aug 2021 | The Las Vegas Raiders are requiring all spectators at home games in the upcoming NFL season to show proof-of-vaccination documentation, or get inoculated against the coronavirus at Allegiant Stadium prior to home games. The announcement came hours after Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, said on Monday that large events in the state will require people to show they have been vaccinated against COIVD-19. All fans who are able to provide the documentation through the CLEAR mobile app are cleared to enter the stadium and don't have to wear a mask, the team announced in a statement.