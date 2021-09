NHC: Larry likely to become a 'large and powerful' hurricane | 2 Sept 2021 | On Thursday evening, the National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Larry is likely to become a "large and powerful" storm. As of 5 p.m. ET, Hurricane Larry was 765 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. The system was moving west at 18 mph. A gradual turn west-northwest with a decrease in forward speed is expected over the next few days.