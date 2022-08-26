Nightclub bans 'staring' without 'verbal consent' in new 'woke' policy | 25 Aug 2022 | An Australia nightclub said it will remove people who are caught staring at someone without that person’s consent. Club 77 in Sydney included unwanted attention from strangers in its updated "zero-tolerance policy" on harassment. The venue posted the woke update on its Instagram account, saying the club is 'not a place to come to if your sole purpose is to 'pick up.'" "As a nightclub, we encourage you to interact with strangers, however any engagement MUST begin with verbal consent," the statement read. "This also applies if you are, for example, staring at someone from afar." The club has hired designated "safety officers" -- who will be wearing a pink hi-visibility vest -- to handle complaints and concerns.