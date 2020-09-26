'This Is a Nightmare': FBI Employees Had Concerns About Flynn Probe, Records Show --Documents released in Michael Flynn's ongoing court case on Thursday show that FBI employees expressed reservations about the bureau's probe of the retired general. --One investigator called the probe a "nightmare," according to internal FBI messages. --Another message shows an investigator saying they were "glad" the FBI planned to close the probe on Nov. 8, 2016. --In October 2016, an FBI analyst said that the bureau would face "tough questions" once documents from the investigation became public through the Freedom of Information Act. | 24 Sept 2020 | FBI employees who worked on Crossfire Hurricane called the investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn a "nightmare" and expressed relief when the bureau considered closing the probe in November 2016, according to messages released on Thursday. Flynn's lawyers released the documents in a court filing in his federal criminal case on charges that he lied to the FBI. The messages show that some FBI employees questioned investigative steps that the bureau took in the investigation. The FBI opened a counterintelligence investigation against him and three other Trump campaign advisers in August 2016 over their possible ties to Russia.