NIH Director: Identify Those Who Spread 'False Information' Online and 'Bring Them to Justice' | 22 Nov 2021 | The National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Francis Collins has warned against "misinformation" online and suggested that those who spread misinformation should be "brought to justice." Collins made the comments in defense of his colleague Dr. Anthony Fauci, who he says has been subjected to harassment over "misinformation." "Conspiracies are winning here. Truth is losing. That's a really serious indictment of the way in which our society seems to be traveling," said Collins in an interview with The Washington Post... Suggesting that people who spread allegedly false claims should be "brought to justice" is unconstitutional.