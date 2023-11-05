NIH Renews Controversial Grant to EcoHealth for Coronavirus Bat Study | 8 May 2023 | National Institute of Health (NIH) officials have re-activated a previously terminated $576,290 federal grant to EcoHealth Alliance to study how outbreaks of deadly viruses like SARS, MERS, and now COVID-19 originate from wildlife and transfer to humans. The move has prompted one Republican lawmaker to demand that NIH explain the decision he described as "absolutely reckless." The renewed grant is to be administered through the NIH's National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the research arm headed for several decades by the recently retired Dr. Anthony Fauci. The description was made public by Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.), who is chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee's Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee.