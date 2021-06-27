'Nike Is a Brand That Is of China and for China' Says the Company's CEO | 27 June 2021 | Nike has recently been under fire over concerns of forced labor in communist China. The CEO of Nike said that the corporation is a "brand of China" earlier this week, amid recent allegations of the company being implicated with human rights violations conducted by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). John Donahoe, the new Nike CEO, while speaking to Wall Street analysts, said that "Nike is a brand that is of China and for China" when responding to a question about competition from Chinese companies during a fourth-quarter earnings meeting, BBC reported. "We've always taken a long term view. We've been in China for over 40 years," Donahoe said, expressing his optimism that the brand will continue to grow quickly in the world's most populous nation.