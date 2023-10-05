Nine Biden family members who allegedly got foreign money identified by House GOP | 10 May 2023 | House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer identified nine members of President [sic] Biden's family Wednesday who allegedly received foreign income after teasing the bombshell for weeks. "Since you asked, I'll tell you," Comer (R-Ky.) told a rapt room of reporters at the Capitol after laying out new bank record evidence showing first son Hunter Biden received $1 million from a corrupt Romanian businessman while his dad was vice president. "Joe Biden's son [Hunter], Joe Biden's brother [James], Joe Biden's brother's wife [Sara], Hunter Biden's girlfriend or Beau Biden's widow [Hallie], however, you want to write that, Hunter Biden's ex-wife [Kathleen Buhle], Hunter Biden's current wife [Melissa Cohen], and three children of the president's son and the president’s brother," Comer said. The chairman seemed to indicate that only one of Biden’s grandchildren and two of his brother’s children got the foreign funds.