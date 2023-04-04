Ninth Circuit orders Stormy Daniels pay Trump $121,972.56 in attorney fees --The latest order comes the same day that Trump surrendered himself to New York authorities to face arraignment in connection with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's case. | 4 April 2023 | The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday ordered that Stormy Daniels pay an additional $121,972.56 to former President Donald Trump to cover legal fees stemming from her suit against him. "The court awarded attorneys' fees to appellee Donald J. Trump under the Texas Citizens Participation Act," reads the order. "The court referred to the appellate commissioner the determination of an appropriate amount." Trump had requested the exact amount the court awarded for 183.35 hours of work by Harder LLP and the Dhillon Law Group. Trump's son Eric announced the order via Twitter, saying "BREAKING!!! the 9th Circuit just awarded Trump $121,962.56 in attorney fees from Stormy Daniels. Order just released. This in addition to the roughly $500k she already owes him."