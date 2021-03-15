NJ Gov. Murphy office warned 'patients will die' before ordering COVID patients into nursing homes - report --'Patients will die,' an administrator reportedly told Murphy's office. | 15 March 2021 | Democratic New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy's office was warned that ordering nursing homes to readmit residents recovering from COVID-19 would lead to unnecessary deaths, a new report reveals. But Murphy went ahead with implementing the order anyway. New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli informed hundreds long term care providers on a March 31 conference call that they would soon be expected to readmit COVID-positive nursing home residents, according to the report by New Jersey Advance Media. ...Perichilli was warned by an unnamed administrator that people would "die" should the infected residents be readmitted, according to the report. "Patients will die," the administrator said. "You understand that by asking us to take COVID patients, by demanding we take COVID patients, that patients will die in nursing homes that wouldn't have otherwise died had we screened them out."