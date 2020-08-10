NJ mail carrier accused of dumping 1,875 pieces of mail, including voting ballots, in dumpsters | 07 Oct 2020 | The Department of Justice has charged a mail carrier for dumping mail, including ballots, in two dumpsters in New Jersey. According to a DOJ statement, 26-year-old Nicholas Beauchene was arrested and charged with one count of delay of mail and one of obstruction of mail. If found guilty of both charges, he faces up to five years and six months in prison and a $255,000 fine... Beauchene is accused of dumping 1,875 pieces of mail in two dumpsters, one in North Arlington and the other in West Orange. The mail in the North Arlington dumpster contained 98 general election ballots; mail found in the West Orange dumpster had one general election ballot. All of the mail, according to the DOJ, was eventually delivered.