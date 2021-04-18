NJ man hospitalized with COVID-19 and placed on ventilator despite J & J vaccine | 17 April 2021 | The New Jersey man who was hospitalized with COVID-19 after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was placed on a ventilator Friday as his condition worsened, his daughter told The Post. Francisco Cosme, 52 -- who fell ill despite receiving the jab five weeks before -- was unconscious when his daughter, Michelle Torres, saw him briefly during a FaceTime call Friday morning. Cosme first began to feel symptoms of the coronavirus, including a cough and chills, on April 1 after getting the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Javits Center on March 6. He was rushed to the John F. Kennedy Medical Center last week, where he is still being treated.