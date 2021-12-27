NJ to pay $52.9M to families of vets who died of COVID in state-run homes | 23 Dec 2021 | The state of New Jersey has agreed to pay a nearly $53 million settlement to the families of 119 residents of the state's military veteran facilities who died during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to reports. Each of the families will receive an average of $445,000, to be determined in future arbitration proceedings, according to an administrative official who confirmed the payout to NJ.com. The total amount of the settlement is $52,955,000. Nearly 200 veterans died at two of the state's veterans homes in Paramus and Menlo Park after the pandemic erupted in 2020. The striking number of deaths prompted a federal civil rights investigation by the Department of Justice, which wrote in a letter to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) in Oct. 2020 that there was "cause for concern that the quality of medical care at these nursing homes has been deficient." That investigation is ongoing. [Yes, but why do New Jersey taxpayers have to foot the bill to provide cover for Murphy's murders?]