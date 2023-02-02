NJ Republican Lawmaker Killed in Apparent 'Targeted' Attack | 2 Feb 2023 | A Republican member of a New Jersey borough council was shot and killed Wednesday night near her residence. Council member Eunice Dwumfour of Sayreville, New Jersey, was found shot multiple times in her vehicle just outside of the apartment complex where she lived, according to WABC-TV. Police said that the vehicle crashed after Dwumfour was shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene... Police said she was the target of an attack, WABC reported. Community organizer Charlie Kratovil called her killing a "targeted" attack.