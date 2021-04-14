No charges for Capitol police officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt during January 6 protests | 14 April 2021 | Federal prosecutors will not charge a police officer who shot and killed a woman as she climbed through the broken part of a door during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Authorities had considered for months whether criminal charges were appropriate for the Capitol Police officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt, 35, an Air Force veteran from San Diego. The Justice Department's decision, though expected, officially closes the investigation.