No Federal Training for 40,000 Unvaccinated Members of the Army National Guard After Deadline - May Face Possible Expulsion | 2 July 2022 | Nearly 40,000 Army National Guard personnel who refused to take the experimental COVID vaccine after the deadline will be barred from participating in federal training and may face financial fines or possible expulsion. Thursday was the last day for members of the Army National Guard to submit their vaccination forms. According to authorities from the National Guard who spoke with CBS News, 14,000 of the more than 40,000 members of the Guard who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 have said that they have no plans to obtain the vaccination in the future.