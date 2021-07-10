No jab, no wedding: Canadian town requires vaccine proof to get married --A marriage license is required to get legally married in Canada, meaning that Oakville's rules effectively prohibit people who refuse the COVID shots from tying the knot. | 7 Oct 2021 | A town in Ontario prohibits engaged couples who have chosen not to take the COVID shots from obtaining a marriage license. Oakville's regulations require that anyone who wants a marriage license from now on must show proof of inoculation. A marriage license is required to get legally married in Canada, meaning that Oakville's rules effectively prohibit people who refuse the COVID shots from tying the knot. Couples cannot obtain a license online... However, even proof of vaccination may halt plans to legally wed. "When you arrive at Town Hall for your scheduled appointment, you will be required to complete a COVID-19 self-assessment," the city said. "If you do not successfully meet the screening criteria, you will not be allowed to enter the building and your appointment will be cancelled."