'No one has died from the coronavirus' | 04 July 2020 |A high-profile European pathologist is reporting that he and his colleagues across Europe have not found any evidence of any deaths from the novel coronavirus on that continent. Dr. Stoian Alexov called the World Health Organization (WHO) a "criminal medical organization" for creating worldwide fear and chaos without providing objectively verifiable proof of a pandemic. Another stunning revelation from Bulgarian Pathology Association (BPA) president Dr. Alexov is that he believes it's currently "impossible" to create a vaccine against the virus. He also revealed that European pathologists haven't identified any antibodies that are specific for SARS-CoV-2. These stunning statements raise major questions, including about officials' and scientists' claims regarding the many vaccines they're rushing into clinical trials around the world. They also raise doubt about the veracity of claims of discovery of anti-novel-coronavirus antibodies (which are beginning to be used to treat patients). Novel-coronavirus-specific antibodies are supposedly the basis for the expensive serology test kits being used in many countries (some of which have been found to be unacceptably inaccurate). And they're purportedly key to the immunity certificates coveted by Bill Gates that are about to go into widespread use -- in the form of the COVI-PASS -- in 15 countries including the UK, US, and Canada.