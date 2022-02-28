No plans to occupy Ukraine, Russia tells UN | 28 Feb 2022 | Russia seeks to save lives in the Donbass and punish those responsible for eight years of genocide and atrocities, Moscow's envoy to the UN Vasily Nebenzia told the General Assembly during a session called to denounce the invasion of Ukraine. "Occupation of Ukraine is not part of our plans. The purpose of this special operation is to protect people, who have been subjected to abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for the past eight years. This is why it's necessary to demilitarize and de-nazify Ukraine," Nebenzia said. As one example of "ghastly crimes" committed by the government in Kiev, the Russian envoy cited the murder of people protesting the US-backed coup in Kiev, when 40 people were burned alive in a building in Odessa.