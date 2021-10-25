No vaccine, no problem: Indiana recruits Chicago cops upset by COVID mandates | 20 Oct 2021 | With thousands of Chicago police officers at odds with the city's new COVID-19 vaccine mandates, officials in the neighboring state of Indiana are trying to recruit disgruntled cops, some of whom are being punished for not complying. As of Oct. 15, all of Chicago Police Department's roughly 12,000 officers are required to share their vaccination status, outlets report, and those who aren't vaccinated must get tested for COVID-19 twice weekly. "Hey Chicago police officers, we're hiring!" an Indiana State Police spokesman tweeted on Thursday. "No vaccine mandate...lower taxes, great schools, welcoming communities."