Hunter Biden used the n-word multiple times in casual conversation, text messages show --Text messages obtained by DailyMail.com reveal Hunter Biden used the n-word multiple times in banter with his lawyer -Hunter also saved a meme with a photo of his father hugging Barack Obama with a caption describing a joke conversation --'Obama: Gonna miss you, man Joe: Can I say it? Just this once? Obama: *sigh* go ahead Joe: You my n***a, Barack' | 8 June 2021 | Hunter Biden used the n-word multiple times in conversation with his white, $845-per-hour lawyer, his texts messages reveal. The shocking texts may prove embarrassing for his father President [sic] Joe Biden, who just last week gave a speech decrying racism on the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa massacre, and has sought to portray racial justice as a top priority for his administration. The president's son joked in a January 2019 text to corporate attorney George Mesires about a 'big penis', and said to the lawyer: 'I only love you because you're black' and 'true dat n***a'. In another text a month earlier he wrote to the Chicago lawyer saying: 'how much money do I owe you. Becaause (sic) n***a you better not be charging me Hennessy rates.' Mesires replied: 'That made me snarf my coffee.' Hunter added: 'That's what im saying ni…', cutting off the racial slur mid-word, then texted a picture to Mesires.