Judge Orders Virginia School to Reinstate Teacher Who Refused to Use Transgender Pronouns | 8 June 2021 | A Virginia state court judge on Tuesday directed Loudoun County School System officials to withdraw their suspension and other disciplinary measures against a teacher who declined to use students' preferred pronouns. Elementary school teacher Byron Tanner Cross was suspended May 27 after briefly speaking against a proposal to require teachers in the Northern Virginia public school system to address students by their preferred pronouns, rather than only by those indicating male and female gender. Cross was also barred from being on the grounds of any of the school system's facilities without prior permission and to be available on request to discuss the official investigation of whether his comments were disruptive.