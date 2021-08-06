Lecturer at Official Yale Event Fantasizes About Brutally Murdering White People, Claims All White People Are Rotten | 4 June 2021 | Yale University, one of America's most elite institutions, hosted a racist lecturer who expressed deep-seated animus against white people. An official lecture, "The Psychopathic Problem of the White Mind," was given by Aruna Khilanani at the Yale School of Medicine's Department of Child Study Center. Khilanani graphically described her fantasy about killing and burying white people: "I had fantasies of unloading a revolver into the heads of any white person that got in my way, burying their body, and wiping my bloody hands as I walked away relatively guiltless with a bounce in my step. Like I did the world a fucking favor." The audio, which can be found here, includes a number of racially charged remarks directed at white people, including: "White people are out of their minds and they have been for a long time."