Health Care Journal Publishes Research Calling Whiteness a 'Parasitic Condition' Without 'Permanent Cure' | 7 June 2021 | The Journal of the American Psychoanalytic Association published a research article in May that describes being white as "a malignant, parasitic-like condition," and a dangerous, discriminatory, and perverse mental condition. Written by Donald Moss, an author and activist, the article entitled "On Having Whiteness," explains that whiteness establishes an "entitled dominion" that enables the "host" of "parasitic whiteness" to have "power without limit, force without restriction, violence without mercy," adding that it has a drive to "hate, and terrorize."