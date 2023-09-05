CIA fast-tracked letter that falsely suggested Hunter Biden laptop was Russia op | 9 May 2023 | The CIA conspired with former acting director Mike Morell and the Biden campaign to produce a letter falsely claiming that emails from Hunter Biden's laptop were Russian disinformation -- and solicited signatures from at least one former intelligence official, a staff report from the House Judiciary Committee is expected to reveal Wednesday. Morell told the CIA's Prepublication Classification Review Board (PCRB) that he needed the letter approved as an unusual "rush job" that day, October 19, 2020, in an effort to provide then-candidate Joe Biden ammunition in the final presidential debate to discredit The Post's report on the Biden emails which had been published five days earlier. That day, a CIA employee working for the PCRB solicited a signature for Morell's letter from former CIA analyst David Cariens, according to a written statement by Cariens to the Subcommittees on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, and Intelligence.