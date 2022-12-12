Non-binary Biden nuclear official Sam Brinton fired after multiple luggage theft charges - reports | 12 Dec 2022 | The Department of Energy has fired a top nuclear waste official who happens to be non-binary and has been accused in a string of luggage thefts, according to reports. "Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee. By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters," a spokesperson for the DOE told the Daily Beast on Monday. The 35-year-old Biden administration deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition at the DOE's Office of Nuclear Energy was reportedly canned after being charged with stealing a woman's suitcase from a Minneapolis airport in September and another woman's bag from a Las Vegas airport in July. Brinton, who was appointed to his former position in June, was caught on surveillance cameras making off with a $320 bag from Las Vegas's Harry Reid International Airport's baggage claim area that contained more than $3,500 worth of jewelry, clothing, and makeup, according to police.