Heads up! Non-Toxic Gas to Be Deployed in 100+ NYC Locations, Including Transit, In Bio-Attack Readiness Test --Drill is part of ongoing testing under federal Urban Threat Dispersion program | 12 Oct 2021 | New York City's response plans for a chemical or biological attack will be put to the test in the coming weeks as part of a federal preparedness study. The MTA says the Department of Homeland Security working alongside a team of researchers and city agencies will deploy a non-toxic gas this month at about 120 locations across the city, including transit... A number of below-ground subway stations will also be included, though details on which ones weren't known. The tests will be conducted on five separate days between Oct. 18 and 29. [A big fat false flag could be on the way. Recall that drills also took place during the attacks on September 11, 2001, the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, and the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013.]