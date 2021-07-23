Nonprofit Sues HHS to Immediately Stop Emergency Use Authorization of COVID-19 Vaccines --Lawsuit citing whistleblower's claim that the true deaths following vaccination are much higher than reported | 22 July 2021 | America's Frontline Doctors, a nonprofit, filed a motion on July 19 seeking immediate injunctive relief to stop the emergency use authorization (EUA) of COVID-19 vaccines for three groups of Americans: anyone under the age of 18, anyone who has recovered from COVID-19, and those who haven't given informed consent as defined by federal law. The motion was filed against Xavier Becerra, Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and other defendants in a federal district court in the Northern District of Alabama. "The emergency declaration and its multiple renewals are illegal," the complaint alleges... Jane Doe, a computer programmer with expertise in the health care data analytics field, filed a sworn statement indicating that the actual number of deaths following the COVID-19 vaccination is about 45,000. "It is my professional estimate that VAERS database, while extremely useful, is under-reported by a conservative factor of at least 5. On July 9, 2021, there were 9,048 deaths reported in VAERS," Jane Doe said in her statement. "I queried data from CMS medical claims with regard to vaccines and patient deaths, and have assessed that the deaths occurring within 3 days of vaccination are higher than those reported in VAERS by a factor of at least 5. This would indicate the true number of vaccine-related deaths was at least 45,000."