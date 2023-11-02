Breaking: NORAD monitoring another 'high-altitude' object over Canada - report --Military aircraft "currently operating" in the area. | 11 Feb 2023 | Another "high-altitude" object has been spotted in the skies above North America, U.S. defense officials reportedly said Saturday. A NORAD spokesman confirmed to Canada's CTV News that "military aircraft are currently operating from Alaska and Canada in support of North American Aerospace Defense Command activities" and that the joint initiative has "positively identified a high-altitude airborne object over northern Canada." "While we cannot discuss specifics related to these activities at this time, please note that NORAD conducts sustained, dispersed operations in the defense of North America through one or all three NORAD regions," the organization said to the news network.