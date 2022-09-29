Nord Stream incident a 'terrorist act' - Kremlin --Such an incident is unlikely to have happened without the involvement of a state power, spokesman Dmitry Peskov says | 29 Sept 2022 |The damage inflicted on the Russian Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines points to a probable "terrorist act," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday. He told journalists it is currently difficult to say with absolute certainty what happened to the pipelines, but "the scale of destruction indicates that it really was a sort of a [terrorist] act." "It's very hard to imagine that such a terrorist act could have happened without the involvement of some state power," he said.