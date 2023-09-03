Norfolk Southern train derails in Alabama just before CEO testifies --Alabama county officials say 30 Norfolk Southern train cars derailed | 9 March 2023 | Hours before Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw appeared before Congress on Thursday, another of the rail operator's trains derailed in Alabama. Around 30 train cars came off the tracks in Calhoun County, according to the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency. "There are no injuries and no reports of leaks of hazmat also, we have no road blockages," it said in a Facebook post. Norfolk Southern told FOX Business in an emailed statement that the incident occurred in Piedmont.