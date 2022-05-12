North Carolina Home Depot worker, 83, dies weeks after being shoved during theft; police searching for suspect --A medical examiner ruled that his death was a homicide. | 4 Dec 2022 | An elderly Home Depot employee died on Thursday from injuries he sustained in October when a theft suspect shoved him while allegedly stealing three pressure washers. The suspect was leaving the store's garden area on the morning of Oct. 18 with a shopping cart full of stolen goods when the employee approached him. Surveillance video released by the Hillsborough Police Department appears to show the suspect shoving the elderly employee to the ground and hurrying out of the store. The victim died on Dec. 1 due to complications from injuries he sustained during the incident. The Hillsborough Police Department is now searching for the suspect, described as a Black male about 6 feet tall who fled in a white Hyundai Sonata.