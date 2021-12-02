North Carolina man charged with threatening to assassinate Biden | 12 Feb 2021 | A man from North Carolina who has been charged with threatening to assassinate President [sic] Biden also allegedly threatened Secret Security agents and others in the White House. A federal criminal complaint unsealed Thursday shows Kyle Reeves of Gastonia is being charged with threatening the president, facing up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, a Justice Department press release states. The affidavit was unsealed after a hearing for Reeves's case in the Western District of North Carolina under U.S. Magistrate Judge David C. Keesler.