North Carolina zoo temporarily closing its bird habitat amid avian flu outbreak --Three cases of the avian flu have been identified in wild birds in the Carolinas | 25 Jan 2022 | The North Carolina Zoo is temporarily closing its aviary, which is home to more than 100 exotic birds from 36 species, amid an outbreak of avian flu in wild birds in the state. Three cases of avian flu were confirmed this month in the Carolinas, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. "Closing the Aviary is a preventive, precautionary measure to protect all our bird species at the Zoo as the disease can spread very quickly and is often fatal to them," NC Zoo Director of Animal Health Dr. Jb Minter said this week. "The disease has so far only been found in a very few wild birds in North and South Carolina."